Trump Asked Xi Jinping For Favour To Boost Reelection Chances, Claims Ex-Aide Bolton

US President Donald Trump asked Chinese President Xi Jinping to help him win reelection in 2020 by purchasing agricultural products from key U.S. states, former national security adviser John Bolton wrote in his new book.

During a Group of 20 summit meeting in Japan last summer, Trump was “pleading with Xi to ensure he’d win,” Bolton wrote in a book excerpt published Wednesday in The Wall Street Journal.

Trump stressed the importance of farmers and of “increased Chinese purchases of soybeans and wheat” to his electoral success, Bolton wrote. He added that he would have printed Trump’s exact words, but the “government’s prepublication review process has decided otherwise.”

Bolton added:

Trump’s conversations with Xi reflected not only the incoherence in his trade policy but also the confluence in Trump’s mind of his own political interests and U.S. national interests. Trump commingled the personal and the national not just on trade questions but across the whole field of national security. I am hard-pressed to identify any significant Trump decision during my White House tenure that wasn’t driven by reelection calculations.

He said he reported such incidents to Attorney General William Barr and White House Counsel Pat Cipollone, The New York Times reported.

Neither the Justice Department nor the White House immediately responded to HuffPost’s requests for comment.

Reacting to Bolton’s highly anticipated memoir, “The Room Where It Happened,” Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee for president, blasted Trump in a statement.

“If these accounts are true, it’s not only morally repugnant, it’s a violation of Donald Trump’s sacred duty to the American people to protect America’s interests and defend our values,” the former vice president said of Bolton’s allegation that Trump had sought Xi’s help to get reelected.

Biden also issued a warning to China’s leaders “or anyone else who President Trump might invite to interfere: Stay out of our democracy. Stay out of our elections. The American people alone will decide the future of this country, and I am confident in the choice they will make.”

Bolton makes several startling revelations in his book, which is set to be released Tuesday.

According to the excerpt in the Journal, Trump also encouraged Xi to build camps to imprison Uighur Muslims in China. Bolton said Xi had told Trump during a 2019 G-20 meeting that he was “basically building concentration camps” to detain Uighurs.

“Trump said that Xi should go ahead with building the camps, which Trump thought was exactly the right thing to do,” Bolton wrote of the exchange, quoting an interpreter.