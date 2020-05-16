U.S. State Department Inspector General Steve Linick has been removed from his position, according to media reports. Linick, a Justice Department veteran appointed in 2013, is the latest of a number of watchdogs ejected recently as US President Donald Trump seeks to purge anyone from the government he believes has not been loyal to him. “It is vital that I have the fullest confidence in the appointees serving as Inspectors General. That is no longer the case with regard to this Inspector General,” Trump wrote in a letter sent late Friday to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). The letter stated that the dismissal will be effective in 30 days.

Trump has fired the State Department inspector general in his latest effort targeting key watchdogs across the government. According to this letter he sent to Pelosi, Trump says he “no longer” has the “fullest confidence” in the State inspector general. Effective in 30 days. pic.twitter.com/9U4Q3HXd9W — Manu Raju (@mkraju) May 16, 2020

🔴 #BREAKING@NPR has learned ousted State Department Inspector General Steve Linik was looking into allegations Secretary of State Pompeo was misusing a Department political employee for personal tasks for both Pompeo and his wife. — John Stempin (@johnstempinNPR) May 16, 2020

Pelosi slammed Linick’s removal as part of a “dangerous pattern of retaliation against patriotic public servants charged with conducting oversight on behalf of the American people.” Ambassador Stephen Akard, a State Department appointee who worked for Vice President Mike Pence when he was governor of Indiana, has been tapped as Linick’s interim replacement. Akard was Pence’s chief of staff for the Indiana Economic Development Corp. A State Department representative told Politico that Akard, a former Foreign Service officer, “will now lead the Office of the Inspector General at the State Department” in an “acting” role. Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) called the “Friday night attack” by Trump “shameful.” He added in a tweet: “At this point, the President’s paralyzing fear of any oversight is undeniable.”

Shameful. Another late Friday night attack on independence, accountability, and career officials.



At this point, the President's paralyzing fear of any oversight is undeniable. https://t.co/6qV55sRDlo — Senator Bob Menendez (@SenatorMenendez) May 16, 2020

Walter Shaub, former head of the U.S. Government Office of Ethics under both Barack Obama and Trump, praised Linick as an “honorable” inspector general who “dug in on issues, not politics.” He pointed out that Linick had once written a critical report on Democrat Hillary Clinton for keeping emails while she was secretary of state on a personal server.

Steve Linick is an honorable inspector general who dug in on issues, not politics. Before the Trump supporters start painting him as a partisan "deep stater," it might be worth recalling that he wrote an investigative report criticizing Hillary Clinton. https://t.co/4G2e7LVLqWpic.twitter.com/1tA3WhQCZ3 — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) May 16, 2020

Shaub accused Trump of “tearing down the fabric of our republic” with his vendetta against inspectors general. He pointed out that the law requiring Trump to give Congress 30 days notice of Linick’s removal gives lawmakers time to fight his decision.

Congress amended the law in 2008 "to enhance the independence of the Inspectors General" by, among other things, adding the 30-day advance notice requirement.https://t.co/IfNmUEsOW8 — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) May 16, 2020