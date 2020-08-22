Trump Accidentally Confirms Key Stormy Daniels Detail During Weird Rally Moment

US President Donald Trump on Thursday inadvertently confirmed a key detail in the account of Stormy Daniels, the porn star who claims she had an affair with him in 2006.

“He is obsessed with sharks,” Daniels said in an interview with In Touch magazine in 2011. “Terrified of sharks. He was like, ‘I donate to all these charities and I would never donate to any charity that helps sharks. I hope all the sharks die.’”

On Thursday, Trump made very similar comments while speaking to supporters in Pennsylvania as he went off on a tangent.

“I’m not a big fan of sharks,” he said. “I have people calling me up, ‘Sir, we have a fund to save the shark, it’s called Save The Shark.’ I say ’no thank you, I have other things I can contribute to.”