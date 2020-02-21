'Trance' Review: What Critics Said About The Fahadh Faasil-Starrer

Film poster Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya in 'Trance'

Here’s how critics have reviewed the film: Fahadh delivers a great performance in this psychedelic film, writes Cris for The NewsMinute “Anwar’s filmmaking keeps you engaged the entire first half during which a captivating story begins to unfold. The last half does not keep up to the first, scenes that you enjoyed earlier becoming stretched, almost like you took a pill yourself and everything seems to take too long. But it doesn’t let you down, with some excellent performances coming from a very promising cast – Fahadh, Chemban Vinod, Dileesh Pothan, Nazriya, Soubin Shahir, Vinayakan, Sreenath Bhasi and, in his first Malayalam performance, Tamil director Gautham Menon.”

Fahadh Faasil is charged up, but the film is a half-hearted mess, writes Aswathy Gopalakrishnan in Silverscreen “Trance, evidently, cannot quite put its finger on the rights and wrongs of the situation. The faith-healers are greedy and corrupt, but what about the society that lets this business thrive? By creating easy villains out of a corporate company, the film bypasses a larger responsibility to analyse the big picture, of organised religions and the herd culture it propagates.” A half-baked attempt, despite a sensational Fahadh Faasil, writes The Hindu’s SR Praveen “Trance might still manage to ruffle quite a lot of feathers across various religious cults among their wide fanbase, but as a serious critique of corporate spirituality and as a piece of cinema, it is a half-baked attempt. Having experienced its potency at half-bake, one can only wonder what they would have achieved with a little more patience and ingenuity.″

Fails to impress overall despite its bold theme, writes The Week’s Nirmal Jovial “Trance is definitely a bold attempt for its theme, as far as Malayalam cinema is concerned. But it fails to do justice to the theme it explores with its weak script that becomes so cluttered and confused towards the third act.” Fahadh and faith star in a vibrant canvas, writes Prem Udayabhanu for Manorama Online “Vincent Vadakkan’s screenplay is watertight in this alluring first half. There is no flab to be shed and the editor, Praveen Prabhakar, has marvellously played on with the tight script. Trance assumes innumerable twists and turns in the second half. And it is slightly wobbly like Nazriya’s character who makes an appearance after the break. Then there are countless characters unleashed to the screen, much like the mega miracle meetings we know of. Our man, his masters, their acquaintances and the creators slightly lose the plot from then on. So it meanders aimlessly through the grey terrains of faith, psychedelic imageries swanky indoors and what not.”

Fahadh Faasil elevates Anwar Rasheed’s film, writes Goutham VS in The Indian Express “Anwar Rasheed’s Trance is not everyone’s cup of tea and definitely not an easy watch. The movie is a one-man show featuring ace Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil. Of course, there are other elements like Amal Neerad’s cinematography, Sushin’s background score, Anwar Rasheed’s visualisation that make Trance a one-of-a-kind Malayalam movie. However, Fahadh steals the limelight by portraying a character that is hysteric and disturbing at the same time.”