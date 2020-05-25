Tovino Thomas: 'Heard Of Sets Vandalised By Religious Fanatics In North India, Now It’s Happening To Us

Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas said legal proceedings would be initiated against the group that allegedly vandalised a set of the film Minnal Murali in Kalady in Kerala’s Ernakulam district on Sunday night.

State chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan condemned the incident and said strict action would taken against those responsible for it.

Their statements came after a church set built for the Tovino film was demolished by members of the Antharashtra Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal, who claimed responsibility for it in a Facebook post.

“When they built such a structure in front of the Mahadeva shrine in Kalady, we said no. We had also submitted several complaints. We do not have the habit of pleading. We decided to demolish it. Our self respect must be protected at all cost,” AHP’s General Secretary Hari Palode claimed in a Facebook post, along with photos of members demolishing the set, The NewsMinute quoted. As people replied to post denouncing this action, Palode said he wished they had set it on fire.

The film’s producer Sophia Paul said all necessary permission to build the set had been taken and called the incident “unfortunate and a colossal loss”.

“The set at Kalady was planned and built for one of our most important scene,” she said on Facebook.

Director Basil Joseph said, “At a time when everyone is fighting against this pandemic, when we are all helpless and should be standing together, we didn’t expect such things to happen, especially in our Kerala. I’m very sad and distressed.”

Joseph also shared photos of what the set had looked like.