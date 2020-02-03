Actor Tovino Thomas Slammed By Kerala Student Organisations For 'Booing' Incident At College

Students’ organisation Kerala Students Union (KSU) has called for action against Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas on Saturday for his interaction with a student at Mary Matha Arts and Science College in Mananthavady, Wayanad.

Tovino was at the college on Friday (January 31) to inaugurate a public event organised by the state’s Election Commission on electoral literacy for strengthening democracy, Mathrubhumi reported.

The event was also attended by the Collector and Sub-Collector of the Wayanad district.

Tovino was addressing the gathering when a student in the audience reportedly booed during the speech.

The actor stopped his speech to call the student to the stage. He then made the student boo loudly through the mic four times.