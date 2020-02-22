In the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, a social media campaign encouraging Australians to support local Chinese businesses is gaining momentum. The hashtag #IWillEatWithYou urges people to dine at Chinese restaurants, after several eateries have claimed a slump in business following racism and xenophobia towards Asian-Australian communities.

Community action organisation GetUp! introduced the hashtag over the weekend, asking its supporters: “Can you pledge #IWillEatWithYou & eat at an Asian restaurant to show your support?”

Much loved Chinese & Asian restaurants are at risk of going under.



Misinformation and fear about coronavirus has left many eateries losing huge numbers of customers.



Can you pledge #IWillEatWithYou & eat at an Asian restaurant to show your support? 👇https://t.co/nS65NPpgZV — GetUp! (@GetUp) February 18, 2020

“While other restaurants and public spaces are still buzzing, it is the Chinatown restaurants and Asian grocers that stand empty. Panic around the virus is unfairly impacting Chinese and Asian communities,” the organisation stated on its website.



“If we don’t take action – people will lose their jobs, and their livelihoods. Can you take the pledge to defeat baseless fears and support these businesses in their time of need?” Australians have begun to show their support, tweeting photos or messages along with the hashtag.

I don’t need much encouragement to eat out at my favourite #Chinese restaurant: Gong de Lin on Swanston St https://t.co/2Fvzlw8wAB. Enjoyed a delayed Valentine’s lunch of #vegetarian treats with @DrSimonEvans on the weekend #IWillEatWithYoupic.twitter.com/RHUZH8H6kX — Melissa Conley Tyler (@MConleytyler) February 17, 2020

All the bonkers racism & hysteria over #coronavirus is putting wonderful people out of business. We haven’t stopped getting our weekly treats because quite frankly this food is too good to miss & we support our friends! #IWillEatWithYoupic.twitter.com/2Z8g91jyp6 — Aakheperure (@Aakheperure) February 17, 2020

I am going to have a nice sweet and sour pork dish from Chinatown in Adelaide. #iwilleatwithyou — Tails (@aaronosborne33) February 18, 2020

Had dinner with 2 other friends in a Chinese restaurant in Chatswood (Sydney) on Valentines Day #EatingAsActivism#IWillEatWithYouhttps://t.co/vD7QqX8Rd0 — Yeow-Tong Chia (@YeowTong) February 18, 2020

I don't eat out that often, but I went to our local Chinese to pick up takeaway last night, without thinking anything of it. Then I got this message from @GetUp saying people aren't eating at Asian restaurants for fear of coronavirus. That's silly and appalling #IWillEatWithYou — JohnQuiggin (@JohnQuiggin) February 17, 2020

On Sunday Melbourne woman Susie Cole shared a photo of her family eating at a local Chinese restaurant. She also referred to the city’s once-popular Shark Fin restaurant in Little Bourke Street, which recently closed following the coronavirus outbreak. “Last week our family (Mum, Josie, Mason & granddaughters Poppy & Daniella & me) ate at Harmony(Chinese) restaurant & had no qualms about coronavirus or anything else, but this week, iconic Shark Fin restaurant in Little Bourke St has closed after nearly 40 years & countless other family run Chinese restaurants are in peril because people are avoiding them for baseless fears,” she wrote. “Please keep patronising the Chinese restaurants you love, please visit fire affected rural communities & spend money there, small businesses need customers to survive. #IWillEatWithYou.”

Last week Gabriel Chan, the owner of Melbourne’s Chinatown restaurant Shark Fin, said he was closing the doors to the 30-year-old eatery after business had suffered. ’’It’s very hard... With customer fears of coronavirus still high, ‘‘we can see numbers reducing’,” he told The Age. “We’re very sad, very unhappy, but we still have to work, so I would tell the people don’t scare, come to the restaurant, support us.” Mr Chan also owns sister restaurant, Shark Fin Inn. He said he made the decision to close one of his businesses down in order for the other to survive. The restaurateur told the publication that customer numbers had dropped by 80 per cent, while more than 40 staff, plus 10 casuals had been let go.

WILLIAM WEST via Getty Images This photo taken on February 14, 2020 shows staff clearing a table at a Chinese restaurant in Melbourne's Chinatown.