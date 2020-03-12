Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Say They've Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus, Hanks said in a statement on Wednesday.

The married couple are currently in Australia where Hanks was working on director Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Elvis Presley film. Hanks plays Presley’s manager, Colonel Tom Parker, in the movie.

Hanks tweeted that he and Wilson had been screened for COVID-19 after feeling a “bit tired” and “like we had colds.”

“To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive,” the actor, 63, wrote, adding that the couple would now be “tested, observed and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires.”