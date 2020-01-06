Tom Hanks Breaks Down In Tears During Golden Globes Lifetime Achievement Award Speech

Tom Hanks brought the audience to its feet after receiving the Cecil B. DeMille lifetime achievement award at the 77th annual Golden Globes.

On Sunday, the actor was honored by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) with the award for “outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment.” After a moving montage of his film and television appearances, Hanks gave his wife, Rita Wilson, a tender kiss and went up to accept the award.

“I have a cold the size of Merv Griffin’s ‘Jeopardy!’ royalties,” said Hanks at the start of his speech, before tearing up to thank his wife and children for their love and support.

As his powerful speech continued, Hanks celebrated the directors, fellow actors, and film crews he’s worked with over the years. He went on to talk about the lessons he learned as a young actor.

“Showing up on time is one of the greatest and most liberating acts you can give yourself in a movie,” said Hanks, before saying that as an actor it’s your job to “go there.”