Tokyo Olympic Chief Hints Games Could Be In Doubt Even In 2021

TOKYO (AP) — As the coronavirus spreads in Japan, the chief executive of the Tokyo Games said Friday he can’t guarantee the postponed Olympics will be staged next year — even with a 16-month delay. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe issued an emergency declaration this week to battle the virus, putting the country under restrictions after it seemed it had avoided the spread. “I don’t think anyone would be able to say if it is going to be possible to get it under control by next July or not,” Tokyo organizing committee CEO Toshiro Muto said, speaking through an interpreter at a news conference conducted remotely. ”We’re certainly are not in a position to give you a clear answer.” The Olympics were postponed last month with a new opening set for July 23, 2021, followed by the Paralympics on Aug. 24. Abe has been criticized for being slow to act against the coronavirus. Opposition political leaders have suggested he downplayed the severity of the virus and have said it may have been tied to wanting to hold the Olympics this year. “We have made the decision to postpone the games by one year,” Muto added. “So this means that all we can do is work hard to prepare for the games. We sincerely hope that come next year mankind will manage to overcome the coronavirus crisis.”

ASSOCIATED PRESS Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee CEO Toshiro Muto attends a news conference after a Tokyo 2020 Executive Board Meeting in Tokyo Monday, March 30, 2020. Tokyo Olympic President Yoshiro Mori said Monday he expects to talk with IOC President Thomas Bach this week about potential dates and other details for the rescheduled games next year. Both Mori and Muto said the the cost of rescheduling will be “massive” - local reports suggest several billion dollars - with most of the expenses borne by Japanese taxpayers. (Issei Kato/Pool Photo via AP)