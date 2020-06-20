TN Records Single Day High Of 2,396 Fresh COVID-19 Cases

ARUN SANKAR via Getty Images Police personnel prepare to install a barricade on a road after a lockdown was reimposed as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Chennai on June 19, 2020.

Tamil Nadu reported a record single-day spike of 2,396 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, recording over 2,000 infections for a fourth straight day as the overall tally rose to 56,845 in the state, the Health department said.

Also, 38 people succumbed to the virus, taking the toll in the state to 704.

This is the fourth consecutive day the state has recorded over 2,000 COVID-19 cases, the department said in a bulletin.

The government which has been increasing the number of samples tested, said it recorded an all-time high today by testing 33,231 taking the cumulative tally to 8,61,211 till date.

Chennai continued to clock a majority of the cases among districts with 1,254 today, pushing the overall tally to 39,641.

As many as 1,045 were discharged on Saturday, taking the number of recoveries to 31,316 in the state.

The number of active cases currently stands at 24,822, the bulletin said.