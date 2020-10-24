Time Magazine Makes History For What's NOT On The Cover

Time magazine removed its large “TIME” logo from the cover for the first time ever to make a point.

In advance of the Nov. 3 election, the publication replaced the logo with the word “VOTE” on its Nov. 2 issue. A woman wearing a bandana as a mask partially covers the surprise design.

“To mark this historic moment, arguably as consequential a decision as any of us has ever made at the ballot box, we have for the first time in our nearly 100-year history replaced our logo on the cover of our U.S. edition with the imperative for all of us to exercise the right to vote,” Editor-in-Chief Edward Felsenthal wrote in an article posted Thursday.

The magazine notably left both major presidential candidates — President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden — off the cover.

That put the focus on a portrait of a person who “knows there are additional challenges to democracy during a pandemic” but will nevertheless vote to be heard, the cover’s artist, Shepard Fairey, said