NEWS
24/10/2020 11:21 AM IST

Time Magazine Makes History For What's NOT On The Cover

The editor in chief said the outlet did it for the first time in its nearly 100-year history to mark a "consequential" moment.

Time magazine removed its large “TIME” logo from the cover for the first time ever to make a point.

In advance of the Nov. 3 election, the publication replaced the logo with the word “VOTE” on its Nov. 2 issue. A woman wearing a bandana as a mask partially covers the surprise design. 

“To mark this historic moment, arguably as consequential a decision as any of us has ever made at the ballot box, we have for the first time in our nearly 100-year history replaced our logo on the cover of our U.S. edition with the imperative for all of us to exercise the right to vote,” Editor-in-Chief Edward Felsenthal wrote in an article posted Thursday.

The magazine notably left both major presidential candidates — President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden — off the cover.

That put the focus on a portrait of a person who “knows there are additional challenges to democracy during a pandemic” but will nevertheless vote to be heard, the cover’s artist, Shepard Fairey, said

View this post on Instagram

"Few events will shape the world to come more than the result of the upcoming U.S. presidential election," writes Edward Felsenthal, the Editor-in-Chief and CEO of TIME. "To mark this historic moment, arguably as consequential a decision as any of us has ever made at the ballot box, we have for the first time in our nearly 100-year history replaced our logo on the cover of our U.S. edition with the imperative for all of us to exercise the right to vote. To help, we've provided readers with a guide on how to vote safely during this extraordinary year." The artwork on the cover is by Shepard Fairey, whose work includes two prior TIME covers. "Even though the subject in the portrait knows there are additional challenges to democracy during a pandemic," Fairey says of the image, the person is determined to use their "voice and power by voting." Read everything you need to know about voting at the link in bio. Illustration by Shepard Fairey (@obeygiant) for TIME

A post shared by TIME (@time) on

The latest cover may strive for bipartisan appeal, but an issue earlier this month slammed the president for his mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic as it infected many in his circle. The cover featured the coronavirus billowing from the White House.

View this post on Instagram

A President obsessed with strength and dominance could never stand to be revealed as a sick, vulnerable old man, a mortal made of flesh like the rest of us, ashes to ashes, writes @mollyesque in this week's cover story. There could never be a Wizard of Oz moment for Donald J. Trump, with his might-makes-right brand of politics. In recent weeks, he has bullied the Congress, his political opponent and the very machinery of democracy itself, all while mocking health precautions, practically daring the virus to infect him. He would sacrifice those around him, the country and even potentially his own health—anything it took not to appear weak. To Trump, science is just another biased Deep State lie, another loser to be bullied into submission. He could have done the responsible thing, but his ideology is strength. It is too soon to write the epitaph of the Trump presidency, but one day we may look back and see this as his ultimate weakness. Read more at the link in bio. Illustration by TIME

A post shared by TIME (@time) on

US Election
The latest polls, breaking news and analysis on the 2020 US presidential election from HuffPost
See More
MORE: donald trump politics 2020 election Time Magazine vote shepard fairey