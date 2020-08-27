Kevin Mayer, the chief executive of TikTok, announced on Wednesday that he is resigning, just over 100 days after the former Disney executive joined the world’s largest short video app in mid-May. The news came just days came on the heel of TikTok’s move to sue the U.S. government over its forthcoming ban.

