Thousands March For Racial Justice And Police Reform In Washington

Thousands of demonstrators from across the country gathered at the Lincoln Memorial in US capital Washington, D.C., on Friday for a march against police brutality and racism. The demonstration was held on the 57th anniversary of the original March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, the seminal civil rights and economic inequality march that culminated in Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech.

Friday’s march continued a momentous summer of reckoning over racism dominated by protests against police brutality and white supremacy, which were catalyzed by the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and countless other Black people.

Protests swelled again this week, after police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, shot Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, seven times in the back, leaving him gravely wounded and paralyzed.

The Rev. Al Sharpton addressed the crowd flanked by people wearing masks that read “I can’t breathe,” the final words of Eric Garner, killed by police in New York; “good trouble,” the famous call of the late Rep. John Lewis to fight for justice; and “I will vote.”

“Even though we are here in the midst of a pandemic … we wanted to come to show … that enough is enough,” Sharpton said. “We come to let you know that we will come out by these numbers in the heat, that we will stand in the polls all day long.”

“It’s time we have a conversation with America,” the civil rights leader added. “About your racism, about your bigotry, about your hate, about how you would put your knee on our neck while we cry for our lives.”

The families of Blake, Floyd, Taylor and Arbery spoke at the march, as well as those of other Black people killed by police. A number of Democratic lawmakers, including Reps. Ayanna Pressley (Mass.), Karen Bass (Calif.) and Sheila Jackson Lee (Texas) also spoke.