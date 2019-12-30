This Was The Decade We Fell Back In Love With The Royals

Getty Images Getty

President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle pose for a photograph with Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip at Buckingham Palace in April 2009.

But things ramped up at the beginning of the decade when, after many years of dating (so much so that it earned Kate Middleton the mocking nickname Waity Katie in the tabloids), Prince William proposed. Below, we look at the decade that was for the royal family, during which Americans fell head over heels for them once again. 2010 After eight years of dating, William finally proposed to Kate Middleton in October while they were in Kenya, though the two waited until mid-November to announce the exciting news. The beginning of the royal rebirth featured a healthy dose of emotion and nostalgia, as the prince proposed with his mother’s sapphire and diamond engagement ring. The dress Kate wore when they shared the news with the public sold out within five minutes, kicking off the “Kate effect” that has continued ever since.

Prince William and Kate Middleton during a photo call to mark their engagement.

2011 The ring led to a fairytale wedding, which took place at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011. Over 1,900 people were invited to the ceremony and hundreds of thousands of fans and well-wishers took over London, where shops were packed with memorabilia. An estimated 2 billion people watched the nuptials on TV around the globe, cheering on the new Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the future king and queen. Just a few months after their wedding, the pair traveled to Canada and the U.S. on their first royal tour outside the U.K.

Prince William and his wife Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, emerge from Westminster Abbey, newly married.

2012 This was a busy year for the Windsors, as the royal schedule was filled with celebrations for the queen’s Diamond Jubilee (which marked the 60th year of her reign) and events related to the Summer Olympics, which were held in London. The queen made a very well-received cameo during the games’ opening ceremony alongside James Bond (played by Daniel Craig) and her trusty corgis. The appearance was particularly shocking given her general reputation as a stuffy, tradition-bound monarch. It was truly an entrance to remember.

At all of the Olympic celebrations, William, Kate and Harry were a welcome sight, frequently smiling and laughing together. Harry, however, might have brought a bit too much fun to the family, as he was photographed in the nude and videotaped drunkenly swimming with American swimmer Ryan Lochte during a debaucherous trip to Las Vegas in August. But the most exciting news by far came at the end of the year, when Kensington Palace revealed in December that William and Kate were expecting their first child together, drawing months of speculation to a close.

The Duchess of Cambridge waves from the balcony of Buckingham Palace as William and Harry look on, during the Queen's Diamond Jubilee on June 5, 2012.

2013 Prince George is here! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge announced on July 22 that they welcomed their first child together, a son. Third in line to the throne, behind Prince Charles and William, Prince George Alexander Louis of Cambridge instantly became the cutest heir.

Kate and William leave The Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital with their newborn son on July 22, 2013.

2014 Will and Kate brought their little one along on a tour of New Zealand and Australia in early 2014, and royal onlookers used every chance to get a glimpse of Prince George. In September, the couple announced that they were expecting their second child. Prince Harry remained busy and launched the Invictus Games, a Paralympic-style, multi-sport event, in March. In December, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge flew across the pond for a short, three-day trip to New York. While at a basketball game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Cleveland Cavaliers, Will and Kate chatted with American royalty: Beyoncé and Jay Z. The two also met with the king of basketball himself, LeBron James.

The Duke and Duchess meet Jay-Z and Beyoncé at a Nets-Cavaliers game in Brooklyn in December 2014.

Will and Kate pose with LeBron James after the game.

2015 In March, Prince Harry announced he was leaving the military after 10 years of service. Just a few months later, he stepped in to make relations between the Brits and Americans even friendlier. The prince met with first lady Michelle Obama during her visit to Kensington Palace in June to promote her “Let Girls Learn” initiative.

First lady Michelle Obama speaks with Prince Harry during their meeting at Kensington Palace in London on June 16, 2015.

Prince Harry later returned the favor and visited the White House in October to meet with the Obamas and promote the Invictus Games.

Harry speaks with President Obama during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Oct. 28, 2015.

2016 In 2016, royal fervor in the U.S. swelled once again. President Obama met Prince George, the future king of Britain, while the toddler was dressed in a tiny bathrobe.

Prince George meets Barack and Michelle Obama on April 22, 2016.

The two countries also traded lighthearted barbs over Harry’s Invictus Games, which included another playful cameo from the queen and a goofy “mic drop” moment.

Unfortunately for you @FLOTUS and @POTUS I wasn't alone when you sent me that video 😉 - H.https://t.co/sjfSQvkzb6 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 29, 2016

Harry also followed in his mother’s footsteps, dedicating himself to HIV awareness efforts. In July, the prince underwent a live HIV test on Facebook that garnered over two million views and later generated a large spike in orders of a free at-home test. In December, during a royal trip to the Caribbean, Harry and singer Rihanna got tested for HIV together, in an effort to de-stigmatize getting tested.

Rihanna and Harry get tested for HIV in order to promote more widespread testing at the Man Aware event held by the Barbados National HIV/AIDS Commission on December 1, 2016.

In May, Harry, Will and Kate also launched Heads Together, one of their most groundbreaking and successful campaigns to date. The program aims “to end stigma around mental health” and continues to be one of the royals’ most well-received initiatives. On the personal side, Prince Harry ― who’d had a string of relationships that didn’t last for more than a few years — was rumored to have found love again. In a Grace Kelly twist, it was reported to be with American actor Rachel Meghan Markle. The two were photographed for the first time together in December. Meghan was then best known for playing Rachel Zane on the show “Suits,” and their relationship seemed to signal that the monarchy was ready to accept a mixed-race, divorced actor into the mix. But while most of the family might appeared ready to embrace Meghan — with the obvious exception of at least one minor royal — some of the public was not. A statement from the prince’s communications secretary in November confirmed that the prince had been dating the Toronto-based actor for some months, and went on to include a stinging rebuke of social media trolls and some in the press for their sexist, racist attacks against Meghan.

Meghan Markle leaves a taping of the "Today" show on July 13, 2016 in New York City.

2017 In 2017, Duke and Duchess of Cambridge officially relocated to Kensington Palace after years of being based in Norfolk for William’s role as a pilot with the East Anglia Air Ambulance. Just a few months later, the couple announced that they were expecting their third child. Their eldest, Prince George, headed off in September for his first day of school at Thomas’s Battersea. (Princess Charlotte would later join him there in 2019.) Cambridges aside, it was clearly the year of Harry and Meghan, who were an obsession for royal watchers and the media alike. The two made their first public appearance together at the Invictus Games in Toronto in September. And after months of speculation, the inevitable and unforgettable happened: Harry and Meghan announced their historic engagement on November 27. Meghan would be the first American to marry a British royal, and was also a women of color joining the royal family. It seemed like a clear signal to many that the monarchy was modernizing. And, as it happened with Kate, the “Meghan effect” — demand for her outfits that caused certain clothing items and accessories to sell out instantly — was real.

Harry and Meghan in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace after announcing their engagement on Nov. 27, 2017.

Following the announcement, Meghan said she would be leaving acting behind. Considering her lifelong commitment to feminism and humanitarianism, it appeared that this second act might be her best — and most challenging — role yet. In an unprecedented move, Meghan spent Christmas with her fiance’s family, appearing in photos alongside Will, Kate, Charles, and the queen, among others.

Members of the royal family and Meghan Markle, who was engaged to Prince Harry at the time, attend a Christmas Day service at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene in 2017.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle inside St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on their wedding day.

2019 In 2019, the Duchess of Sussex took over patronages from the queen and fully settled into her role as a royal. She and Harry had a particularly exciting spring, with the birth of Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor on May 6. The new family of three later embarked on a particularly successful tour of South Africa, which included a poignant moment where Harry walked the same Angola minefields his mother toured in the ’90s.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their baby son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor during their royal tour of South Africa on Sept. 25, 2019.

But despite the royals’ overall success in re-polishing their reputation over the past decade, 2019 was not an entirely rosy year for the Windsors. After the Mail on Sunday published excerpts of a private letter Meghan wrote to her father, the duchess filed a lawsuit against the tabloid’s owner. Shortly thereafter, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex participated in a candid ITV documentary that detailed their struggles with the press. In it, Prince Harry publicly acknowledged a rift with his brother and Meghan teared up talking about how difficult she’s found the media spotlight, especially after giving birth. The two ended the year by taking a six-week break from royal duties.

"Not many people have asked if I’m ok ... it’s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes."



Meghan reveals to ITV's @tombradby the intense media spotlight has left her struggling to cope while becoming a mum #HarryAndMeghanhttps://t.co/Uy21iE6ozJpic.twitter.com/kZqhZV66OL — ITV News (@itvnews) October 18, 2019

The elder Windors had controversies of their own making. Prince Philip was involved in a car crash with a woman and her 9-month-old baby earlier this year and faced backlash for taking days to apologize to the woman, who broke her wrist. Prince Andrew, the longtime black sheep of the royal family, announced he was stepping away from his public role in November. The move came after the media renewed its focus on a 2015 lawsuit filed in the U.S. that accused the prince of rape and alleged that the plaintiff had been trafficked by convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, an associate of Andrew's. 2020? As the queen acknowledged during her annual Christmas Address, this past year was a "bumpy" one for the family, to say the absolute least. Given all this, it's unclear what 2020 — let alone the next decade — will bring for the royals. Meghan and Harry's battle against the British tabloid press will certainly continue but, on a brighter note, the two are rumored to be expecting their second child.