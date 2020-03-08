This Picture Of Harry And Meghan Is Everything. Here's The Story Behind It

Samir Hussein via Getty Images The Duke of Sussex and Duchess of Sussex attend The Endeavour Fund Awards.

It’s the photo that stopped people in their tracks – or at the very least, mid-scroll. Holding the stem of an umbrella and gazing into each other’s eyes, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended one of their last royal engagements in London this week sporting royal blue, of course, and the largest of smiles. Harry and Meghan were at the awards of the Endeavour Fund, which Harry set up in 2012 to inspire and reward sporting and adventure projects for veterans. It’s the first domestic event the couple have attended together since announcing they planned to step down as royals and split their time between the UK and North America with their son Archie. The family of three has been staying in Canada for the past few weeks, and anticipation was high for what some dubbed the Sussexes’ ‘farewell tour’. Thankfully, royal and entertainment photographer Samir Hussein, who has captured intimate moments of the royal family for 12 years now, was on hand to photograph their arrival – and regardless of what you think of the royal family or where you stand on ‘Megxit’, I think we can all agree this is a beautiful shot

Hussein tells HuffPost UK he flew back especially for the event from Ireland, where he'd been photographing the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's trip, to capture the duo – and he had the tiniest of windows to do so.

Flipboard CLOSE On arriving at the event, his hopes for a decent set of photos weren’t particularly high, he explains: “It was pouring down with rain, which can be very tricky when shooting flash photography.” He also knew the couple would be under an umbrella, adding yet another obstacle to getting a clean shot. “Little did I know these elements would come together so spectacularly to produce a timeless image of the couple,” he says.

Samir Hussein via Getty Images The money shot in full length.

So how did he capture the money shot? It was all in the timing, Hussein insists. He discovered the pair would be dropped off near the entrance to Mansion House and would walk for just 10 metres before entering the event, which didn’t provide much room for error. Hussein stationed himself in the official photographer’s pen in the best line possible to capture the couple head on – and says Meghan, Harry and the flashing lights behind them did the rest.

When they arrived their body language and affection for one another was amazing. Samir Hussein

“When they arrived their body language and affection for one another was amazing,” he says. “They were smiling and seemed excited to be photographed together after the endless stories and debate about them stepping down as royals.” The way the light falls on the rain around the couple adds magic to the shot – like a shower of diamonds or as one commentator simply put it, ‘stardust’.

Great photo. Lovely to see them looking happy, on a purely human level.

Also, love the imagery of the acid splashes of spite and bigotry falling all around but not touching them. — Aozora (@richdunleave) March 6, 2020

But also: it captures what they are and what they should have been to the UK and the royal family before we spoilt it all - STARDUST — Jane Merrick (@janemerrick23) March 5, 2020