West Bengal Lockdown Dates For This Month; Bars, Courts To Open In Unlock 4

SOPA Images via Getty Images A health worker uses a mega phone to guide people towards the coronavirus Community Swab testing center on August 1, 2020.

The state has also announced that complete lockdown will continue in containment zones till September 30.

Here’s what will be shut during days of complete lockdown:

The government announced that in September the lockdown would be followed on September 7 (Monday), September 11 (Friday) and September 12 (Saturday) .

West Bengal has announced lockdown dates for this month for three days. The Mamata Banerjee government decided to go for complete lockdown for three days in September after following such lockdowns through August.

Unlock 4 in West Bengal

Reports said that the state government has allowed courts to reopen from September 8. Metro services will also be available from the same day.

Kolkata Metro Spokesperson Indrani Mukherjee told Deccan Herald, “We are waiting for the guidelines. After we have received it, we will sit for a discussion with the state government and discuss issues such as crowd management at the platform and at entrances.”

A notification issued also said that the Calcutta High Court and 206 subordinate courts in the state will open from September 8.

“In criminal trials, both the accused and the witnesses have to present themselves in the respective courts. But it had become impossible for the witnesses to present themselves before the courts. Even the jail authorities were not in position to produce the accused persons in the court. So, the system of criminal trials had been virtually stalled,” a senior officer of Calcutta High Court told The Telegraph.

Reports said that open-air theatres have been allowed to reopen from September 21.

However, movie theatres and educational institutions will remain shut till September 30.