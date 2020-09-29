Scary Indian Medical Association Report Shows How Govt Failed India's Covid Warriors

Hindustan Times via Getty Images PUNE, INDIA - SEPTEMBER 11: Doctors and members of Indian Medical Association Pune pay tribute by lighting up candles to the fellow martyr doctors, who died while doing their duties in treating Covid patients at Tilak road, on September 11, 2020 in Pune, India. (Photo by Pratham Gokhale/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

KOLKATA — On 23 September, Kushal Singh, a 33-year-old physical therapist employed at the Akash Hospital in Dwarka, Delhi, died after battling severe complications from Covid-19 for over a month. Singh’s family claimed that he had contracted the virus ‘while working tirelessly as a COVID warrior at the hospital’. Singh, who was admitted to the hospital’s emergency five days after developing fever and then having difficulty in breathing, had been put on an ECMO, and various other life-saving devices. Soon his lungs collapsed and doctors suggested an expensive lung transplant. As the cost of his treatment spiralled out of the family’s means, his brother started a fundraiser on a crowdfunding platform in a desperate bid to raise money for his treatment.

While Singh was battling for his life, the Indian government said in reply to an MP’s question in the Lok Sabha that it had no data on the number of doctors who have lost their lives due to Covid-19. Private body Indian Medical Association (IMA) released data that it had collected, which indicated that as of 11 September, at least 364 doctors had died while on the frontlines treating the disease. It has also submitted a detailed report on the working conditions of doctors and other healthcare workers to the Rajya Sabha, but hasn’t received any response from the government so far. On 16 September, the number had climbed to 382.

RV Asokan, honorary secretary general of the IMA, told HuffPost India that the association’s representatives in each state have been independently keeping track of doctors infected with Covid-19 and their condition through their personal networks and that the number they put out was the minimum deaths they have recorded among doctors in India due to Covid-19. “The data is not comprehensive, meaning these are the least numbers we have records of. There could be more,” he said.

According to IMA’s data, the most number of doctors died in Tamil Nadu as of 10 September—61. Next on the list were Andhra Pradesh (41), Gujarat (38), Maharashtra (36) and Karnataka (35).

Of these deceased doctors, said Dr Asokan, a fair number work at private hospitals and do not benefit from the government’s insurance scheme of Rs 50 lakh, which is supposed to cover the cost of treatment for medical professionals working on the frontline.

“The Government‟s non acknowledgement of the sacrifice of private doctors is a matter of great concern. A good percentage of the private doctors who have lost their lives are General Practitioners. As a class they are the first point of contact for everyone and spend quality time with patients before the patient is diagnosed as Covid. Non ownership of their services amounts to indifference,” IMA said in the report submitted to the Rajya Sabha.

Weeks after the IMA released data on the death of doctors, the central government is yet to get in touch with the country’s largest doctors’ body for a discussion. Individual states, however, have tried to compensate doctors. In West Bengal, after a 61-year-old doctor passed away, the government promptly fulfilled the family’s insurance claim and paid Rs 10 lakh. However, his family’s claim on the centre’s scheme was rejected because he was not a ‘government doctor’.

“Kerala has treated doctors fairly according professional autonomy and refraining from harm. UP, Maharashtra, Karnataka and AP have been the worse states when it comes to treating doctors,” Dr Asokan said.

LOCKDOWN LOOPHOLES

The IMA’s report submitted to the Rajya Sabha earlier in September revealed the gaping loopholes in policy and implementation that put an unfair burden on the health infrastructure in India, endangering the lives of healthcare workers.

The report begins with tracing the effects of the lockdown on the healthcare system. While the report says that a strict lockdown helped ‘manage’ the outbreak better, a lack of clarity about policies resulted in the shutdown of small and medium clinics, rendering several healthcare workers jobless overnight.

“Small and medium clinics and hospitals were shut. Some are still shut or are weakly functional, resulting in poor access to health care, loss of jobs/livelihood among health care staff, and resulting in increased cost of health service delivery. Diagnosis and treatment of acute and chronic infectious and non-communicable diseases have all taken a backseat. The impact of Covid-19 creating setbacks on efforts to eliminate TB, or manage NCDs like hypertension and diabetes, are estimated to be high, but are yet to be fully and accurately known,” the report states.