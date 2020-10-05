The Idea of India: Dalit Lives Matter

Hindustan Times via Getty Images A demonstrator with a placard that reads "Dalit Lives Matter" in a protest against the Hathras incident at Jantar Mantar, on October 4, 2020 in New Delhi.

Welcome to the latest instalment of The Idea of India, HuffPost India’s monthly conversation about how we see ourselves as a people and as a nation.‌ In this instalment, we consider the alleged rape, murder, and forced cremation of a 20-year-old Dalit woman—the incident and its aftermath have outraged millions of Indians; galvanised even some media outlets that rarely criticise the Modi regime; and rattled the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government, which now surprisingly finds itself on the back foot after bullying and jailing its detractors for three years. This, the rape and murder of another Dalit woman last week, and more over the summer, have brought home once again the horrors of gender and caste violence. The forced cremation of the dead woman by the UP Police without her family’s permission and presence marked a new and macabre low. The BJP government in UP then barricaded the village and stopped the family from speaking to reporters or opposition leaders. Now, the police and the Thakurs, the community to which the four alleged culprits belong, are contesting whether the woman was even raped. But UP is not alone in these horrors. The latest crime data shows that Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra are hotspots for crimes against women, particularly Dalit women. Kerala has the highest number of rape incidents per 1,00,000 Dalits. 88 rape cases were reported every day in 2019. 10 cases of rape of Dalit women were reported every day.

The forced cremation marked a new and macabre low.