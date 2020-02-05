The Etiquette Of Calling In Sick To Work

GeorgePeters via Getty Images

If your alarm goes off and you’re feeling unwell, unable to make it into work, how do you let your boss know? It might be tempting to drop them a quick WhatsApp message, but is that the best way to do it? The issue is topical, considering the first Monday of February is dubbed ‘National Sickie Day’ in the UK – the day people are most likely to call in sick to work. In 2018, an estimated 141.4 million working days were lost because of sickness in the UK – that’s 4.4 days per worker. Those most likely to phone in ill were women, older workers, people with long-term health conditions, part-time workers, and those in organisations with 500 or more employees, according to data by the Office for National Statistics (ONS). Among the most common reasons for absence were minor illnesses like coughs and colds; problems like back pain and neck; and mental health conditions including stress, depression and anxiety. By calling in sick when you’re ill, you’re doing your colleagues “a courtesy” by containing the spread of anything that might be contagious – so try not to feel bad about it, says Lucy Hume, associate director of etiquette training company Debrett’s. So how do you do it?

Phone, email, text message? Ben Willmott, head of public policy at CIPD, the professional body for HR and people development, says you need to make sure you follow your employer’s policy. “The best way is the method that has been agreed by your workplace,” he tells HuffPost UK. “In some instances people will be required to call and try and speak to their line manager, while in others an email or text will be fine.” Hume suggests the method you use should also depend on the time of day. “Typically a phone call is best, but if it is outside of office hours, send an email,” she says. Let your manager know as soon as you make the decision you’re not well enough to work, so they have as much notice as possible. This will be first thing in the morning for most people, says Willmott. Or if you’re feeling really unwell the night before, you might want to send them a message to let them know. What do you say? Should you ask permission for a sick day, or simply tell your boss you’re taking it? “You are within your rights to inform your employer that you are ill and will be taking time off sick,” says Willmott. “Employers have a duty of care for the health and wellbeing of their staff and if they are not seen to have acted reasonably in this regard, they are likely to fall foul of the law.” It’s worth noting that employees must give their employer a doctor’s ‘fit note’ (sometimes called a ‘sick note’) if they’ve been ill for more than seven days in a row and have taken sick leave.