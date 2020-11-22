The Best Hand Pie Recipes For A Small Thanksgiving Dessert

Hand-held pies in apple, pumpkin and more flavors are perfect for tiny gatherings and socially distanced celebrations.

Everything Thanksgiving: Get all our Thanksgiving recipes, how-to’s and more!

COVID-19 has changed the way we celebrate Thanksgiving this year, resulting in smaller gatherings and a breaking of tradition. If baking whole pies has always been your tradition, it may not seem worth the effort this year if your pie will just sit out on the counter for days, uneaten because your usual crowd isn’t visiting. But what’s Thanksgiving without pie?

This is where hand pies come in. If you bake up a batch and can’t eat them all, you can just pop them in your freezer for a later date. They’re also perfect for sharing with socially distanced loved ones, as they’re portable and packable. (And conversely, they’re individually portioned for those of you who don’t feel like sharing.)

Check out 12 of our favorite recipes below, including apple, pumpkin, cherry and much more.

1
Apple Hand Pies
A Classic Twist
Apple Hand Pies from A Classic Twist
2
Cherry Hand Pies
Completely Delicious
Cherry Hand Pies from Completely Delicious
3
Pumpkin Hand Pies
Handle the Heat
Pumpkin Hand Pies from Handle the Heat
4
Jammy Raspberry Cream Pretzel Hand Pies
Half Baked Harvest
Jammy Raspberry Cream Pretzel Hand Pies from Half Baked Harvest
5
Peach Hand Pies
How Sweet Eats
Peach Hand Pies from How Sweet Eats
6
Toasted Coconut and Cherry Hand Pies
Cravings of a Lunatic
Toasted Coconut and Cherry Hand Pies from Cravings of a Lunatic
7
Bourbon Pecan Cherry Hand Pies
Half Baked Harvest
Bourbon Pecan Cherry Hand Pies from Half Baked Harvest
8
Apple Gouda Hand Pies
Completely Delicious
Apple Gouda Hand Pies from Completely Delicious
9
Blueberry Hand Pies
Grandbaby Cakes
Blueberry Hand Pies from Grandbaby Cakes
10
Blueberry Hand Pies
A Classic Twist
Blueberry Hand Pies from A Classic Twist
11
Marzipan Pear Hand Pies
Love and Olive Oil
Marzipan Pear Hand Pies from Love and Olive Oil
12
Rhubarb Toaster Strudel
A Beautiful Mess
Rhubarb Toaster Strudel Recipe from A Beautiful Mess
