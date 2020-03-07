ENTERTAINMENT
07/03/2020 2:32 PM IST

The 20 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week (Feb. 29-March 6)

"You can’t call it 'pandemic' unless it’s from the Pandemic region of France, otherwise it’s just Sparkling Flu."

The ladies of Twitter never fail to brighten our days with their brilliant and succinct wit. Each week, HuffPost Women rounds up hilarious musings of 280 characters or less.

Scroll through this week’s great tweets from women below. Then visit our “Funniest Tweets From Women” page for past roundups.

MORE: twitter women tweet Funniest Tweets From Women tweets of the week hpw tweets