Around 150 Defy Lockdown For Temple Festival In Karnataka: What You Need To Know

At a time when the lockdown has been extended in the country and all religious functions and social gatherings have been banned till 3 May to halt the spread of Covid-19, around 150 people participated in a religious procession in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi district on Thursday.

People were taking part in the Siddalingeshwara temple chariot festival in Chittapur taluk, according to reports.

Superintendent of Police Martin Marbaniang told The Hindu that around 150 people gathered for the festival at around 6.30 am. Marbaniang, the report added, said sub-inspector Vijayakumar Bavagi, attached to Wadi police station, has been suspended from service for delinquency and irresponsibility pending an enquiry.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner B Sharat has also placed Chittapur Child Development Project Officer Rajkumar Rathod, who was designated as Sectoral Magistrate, under suspension pending an enquiry, The Hindu further said.