Telangana Woman Tests Positive For Covid-19 After Death, Police Race To Find Source

ASSOCIATED PRESS Doctors seen inside an isolation ward at the Government Fever Hospital in Hyderabad, India, Jan. 28, 2020.

Hyderabad, TELANGANA — In what may be a case of community transmission, a 50-year-old woman from Shadnagar, Ranga Reddy district, which falls within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, tested positive for Covid-19 two days after she died at a government hospital in Hyderabad. The woman, according to initial investigations by the Telangana police, has no history of foreign travel. The police has been unable to establish a direct link between her and the cluster of people associated with the Tablighi Jamaat, who are believed to have contracted the disease when they attended a religious congregation in Nizamuddin, Delhi. According to the police, the woman may have contracted the virus from four migrant labourers who rented her home in Ranga Reddy district. The labourers, who belong to Bihar, had boarded the Sampark Kranti Express from Nizamuddin to Kachiguda, Hyderabad on March 18. The labourers could have been infected in the train which had transported people carrying the virus from the Markaz cluster, the police have inferred.