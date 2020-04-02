Telangana Told Centre About Nizamuddin Coronavirus Cluster, Says State Health Minister

NOAH SEELAM via Getty Images A policeman patrols as people queue to receive free rice distributed at a government civil supply store, in Hyderabad on April 1, 2020.

Hyderabad, TELANGANA — The Telangana state government has pushed back against the Modi government’s assertion that the Ministry of Home Affairs, under Amit Shah, first alerted state governments that a congregation of the Tablighi Jamaat in New Delhi was the suspected source of dozens of cases of COVID-19 from Kashmir to Tamil Nadu. Today, April 1, Telangana’s Health Minister Etela Rajender said it was actually his state government that first informed the Union government about the possibility that a coronavirus outbreak at the congregation at the Jamaat’s Markaz Masjid could be the source behind a slew of seemingly unrelated virus infections. Senior Telangana police officers gave HuffPost India a detailed account of how they first made the connection between the Jamaat event and the novel coronavirus. A Muslim police officer related to a person who died of COVID-19, the officers said, played a crucial role in joining the dots.

On March 31, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued a press release stating that, “MHA shared details of foreign and Indian Tabligh Jamaat (TJ) workers in India with all States on March 21, 2020, after COVID-19 positive cases among these workers surfaced in Telangana.” COVID-19 is the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. Read HuffPost India’s report on how a single neighbourhood in Delhi became the source of a slew of coronavirus cases across the country. “It is Telangana state which informed the Centre about Markaz,” Rajender said in a Telugu-language press release. “Over a 1,000 people of Telangana went to Markaz. However, other than 160, all others have been identified within two days. They are all being tested.” The first version of the press release went on to quote Rajender as saying “The Centre should work more actively” — but a second version shared with the media omitted this sentence. These conflicting accounts indicate India’s state and union government are still figuring out a coordinated response to the threat posed by the novel coronavirus. Rajender’s press release also suggests state governments are growing weary of the Modi government’s characteristic attempts to claim credit for all successes while deflecting any shortcomings on state governments. Telangana’s Claim The Ministry of Home Affairs press releases states that on March 21, the MHA first alerted all states to the possibility that those who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregations in the second week of March may have unwittingly carried the coronavirus back to their states. “Instructions were also issued by MHA to Chief Secretaries and DGsP of all States as well as CP, Delhi. The advisories were reiterated by the DIB to all State DGsP on March 28 and 29,” the press release stated.