The state cabinet will meet on May 5 to take further decisions after reassessing the COVID-19 situation.

Citing reports that bookings for air travel may start from May 4, he appealed to air passengers not to come to Telangana till May 7 as taxi, hotel and other services would not be available.

The international airport in the city will be informed to follow the rules till May 7, he said.

The chief minister said 18 fresh coronavirus cases were reported in the state on Sunday.

According to an update on COVID-19 released by the state government, the total number of confirmed cases as on Sunday stood at 858, while the number of active cases was 651.

It said 21 COVID-19 patients have died and 186 have been discharged from hospitals after recovery.

Referring to a pizza delivery boy testing positive in Delhi, leading to several people being affected, Rao said services of food delivery apps will not be allowed from Monday.

There is, however, no problem, with services of grocery supply through apps, he said. He appealed to the people to avoid ordering food from outside for now.

Rao said prayers and festivals should be performed only at home.

“Whether it is Ramzan, Hindus or Christians, anybody, this is not confined to any one religion or section. Everybody has to follow the rule very strictly,” he said, adding any religious congregation is not allowed.

The government has also ordered the landlords of houses to defer the rent for March, April and May and not collect interest for having deferred the payment of rent, he said. Necessary orders are being issued, he said.

A complaint can be made against house owners by calling ’100′ if they caused trouble, he said.