In Telangana Labour Minister’s Colleges, Teacher Salaries Unpaid For Months

Kozhikode, KERALA — When K*, a professor at a prestigious engineering college in Hyderabad, was sacked in April, he considered approaching Telangana’s Minister for Labour and Employment — not because K had been laid off in the middle of the global coronavirus pandemic and India’s punitive national lockdown, but because the labour minister is the founder-chairman of the college that employed K.

“I wanted to approach the Labour minister but ended up pleading my case to the principal who ultimately did not reinstate me,” said K, who taught in the Bachelor’s of Technology course at the Malla Reddy College of Engineering and Technology, the institute named after Chamakura Malla Reddy, Telangana’s Labour Minister. The minister’s sons Mahender Reddy and Bhadra Reddy are the college’s secretary and the treasurer, respectively.

For now, K – who sought anonymity as he feared the minister’s clout – has moved with his wife and six-year-old daughter to his parent’s home in Warangal, where he is working on a farm to make ends meet.

K is one of 20,250 private technical university professors in Telangana who have been laid off, or kept on staff but not paid, as a consequence of a sharp downturn in the state’s once-booming private education industry, according to data compiled by the Telangana Technical Institutions Employees Association (TTIEA). On March 22, the Telangana government said private establishments could be penalised for laying off employees during the Covid-19 lockdown. Teachers’ unions say colleges have responded by keeping teachers on staff, but refusing to pay wages. The All India Council for Technical Education issued a similar circular on April 11.

Telangana’s Commissioner of Technical Education has instructed 85 of the state’s private colleges to pay their teachers, but many of these institutes have deep political connections, as typified by a constellation of educational groups linked to the Malla Reddy family.

This includes a set of colleges informally called the Malla Reddy Colleges, the CMR Group whose Vice Chairman is the labour minister’s brother, Narasimha Reddy, and the MLR group whose “mentor” is Labour Minister Malla Reddy’s son-in-law Marri Rajashekar Reddy.

“We cannot approach the Labour minister because his colleges too have denied teachers their jobs and salaries,” said Dr. V. Balakrishna Reddy, President of the Telangana Technical Institutions Employees Association (TTIEA). “Malla Reddy group of institutions paid just half the salaries of teachers in the months of April and May. In June the institutes paid only one quarter of the salaries for the month.”

According to two complaints lodged by the TTIEA with the state’s Commissioner of Technical Education, 11 out of the 16 educational institutions which carry the Telangana minister’s name have slashed teachers’ salaries by more than 50%, and have even laid off many teachers. In June, TTIEA identified 135 out of 202 engineering colleges in the state that have not paid full salaries to employees since April.

“I am not responsible for this,” Labour Minister Malla Reddy told HuffPost India. I have nothing to do with the institutions.” Yet, the website of the CMR Group, and the Malla Reddy College of Engineering And Technology still lists him as the Chairman and Founder. Narsimha Reddy, the minister’s brother, is listed as the Vice Chairman of CMR group.