Tamil Nadu Reports 1st Coronavirus Death, At Least 3,000 Homes Quarantined In Chennai

A health worker sprays disinfectant on a deserted road during the one-day Janata (civil) curfew imposed by the government, in Chennai, on March 22, 2020.

A 54-year-old man who had the novel coronavirus died in Tamil Nadu in the early hours of Wednesday, state health minister Vijayabaskar said.

This is the first covid-19 death in the state.

Vijayabaskar said, “Despite our best efforts, the COVID-19 +ve Pt at MDU, Rajaji Hospital, passed away few minutes back. He had medical history of prolonged illness with steroid dependent COPD, uncontrolled diabetes with hypertension.”

Tamil Nadu had on Tuesday reported six new coronavirus patients, taking the total number of cases in the state to 18.