Talks With China On, Not Sure To What Extend Issues Will Be Resolved: Rajnath Singh

Lukung(Ladakh) — Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said progress has been made in the ongoing talks with China to find a solution to the border standoff in Ladakh but he cannot guarantee to what extent it would be resolved as he sent a strong message to the neighbouring country that no power in the world can touch even an inch of the country’s land. In an address to a group of Army and ITBP personnel at a high altitude forward post in Lukung in eastern Ladakh, Singh said India is not a weak country and it will give a befitting reply to anyone hurting its national pride. “Talks are underway to resolve the border issue(with China). Whatever progress has been made, the issue should be resolved. But, I cannot give a guarantee to what extent it will be resolved. I want to assure that no power in the world can touch even one inch of India’s land or can occupy it,” he said from a makeshift stage just a few hundred metres from the Pangong Tso lake. “There cannot be a better option than finding a solution through talks,” he said in the backdrop of a huge Indian flag fluttering in the wind. Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, Army Chief Gen MM Naravane, Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Yogesh Kumar Joshi, Commander of the 14 Corps Lt Gen Harinder Singh and several other senior Army officials were on the stage when Singh made the remarks. It was Singh’s first visit to Ladakh after the bitter border face-off between India and China began in multiple locations following a violent clash between the two sides on May 5 in the Pangong lake area. The visit also came a fortnight after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an unannounced visit to Ladakh during which he signalled India’s firmness in dealing with the border row with the neighbouring country.