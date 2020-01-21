Part-Time Politician, Full-Time Troll Tajinder Bagga Gets BJP Ticket

Facebook/Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga Tajinder Bagga with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

1. Bagga first came to the limelight in 2011 after an assault on lawyer Prashant Bhushan in his chambers over his statement on Kashmir. Bhagat Singh Kranti Sena, a group founded by Bagga, had claimed responsibility for the attack. A Times Now video of the assault shows Bagga saying that a Supreme Court lawyer “is not bigger than the nation”. After the incident, Bagga also tweeted, “He try to break my nation, i try to break his head (sic)”, but later deleted the tweet and maintained he was accused without evidence. “You can see the video; I am not in the video. Just because I was part of that organisation [the Bhagat Singh Kranti Sena], I have been targeted,” he told The Caravan. 2. In 2011, he disrupted a launch event for author Arundhati Roy’s book at the India Habitat Centre. After being appointed the Delhi BJP spokesperson, Bagga told Caravan he was “merely exercising” his “democratic right to protest”. Years after the incident, he tweeted this photo:

Old Memories with Arundhati Roy, whn she was Barking on Kashmir pic.twitter.com/dNA8vcl3zS — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) August 30, 2018

3. Bagga’s online business outlet sold T-shirts depicting the controversial human shield incident in Kashmir, where Farooq Ahmad Dar, an artisan who was returning from voting in a bypoll, was tied to the front of a jeep, purportedly as a shield against stone-pelters by Major Leetul Gogoi. After Dar filed a defamation case against him, Bagga justified the use of the picture and told Al-Jazeera that “it is a tribute to the army officer’s heroic act”.

Heard Stone pelter Guy filed Defamation case against me and @TShirtBhaiya ( Reports in Media) . He can file 100 more cases, but we will not stop selling Major Gogoi T-shirt https://t.co/nqMoXbqxiF — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) March 26, 2018

4. Earlier this month, Bagga tweeted a video of a protest at the Gateway of India in Mumbai against the attack on JNU students. He said, “Muslim and Leftists students in Mumbai again Raised Slogans “Hinduo se Aazadi” but this time not in Jamia or JNU , they raised Hinduo se Aazadi Slogans at Gateway of India Mumbai”. When challenged by actor Konkona Sen Sharma, who was present at the protest, Bagga said he would leave politics if it could be proved that the video was doctored. Alt News pointed out that Bagga’s claim that protesters shouted this slogan was completely false. Activist Umar Khalid also accused Bagga of spreading lies.

Lies, brazen lies. Paid pipers of the regime are here to spread lies so that we get busy countering them. And lose focus from the ABVP violence against JNU students. Not happening, shithead. Find a better lie next time. https://t.co/LIQWD07TQd — Umar Khalid (@UmarKhalidJNU) January 6, 2020