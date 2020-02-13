Taika Waititi Is Down For Valkyrie To Be 'Explicitly Queer' In 'Thor 4'

Taika Waititi confirms he’s worthy.

After collecting an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay on Sunday, the “Jojo Rabbit” filmmaker spoke with Variety, where he chatted about everything from “Star Wars” to Marvel.

During the conversation, the magazine asked if the director would like Tessa Thompson’s superhero character, Valkyrie, to be “explicitly queer” in his upcoming movie “Thor: Love and Thunder,” and Waititi confirmed he’s down.

“I think so,” said the director. “The IP is not mine. But with the actors, I feel whatever makes them comfortable — whether they feel like there’s a natural choice, or a natural way for that character to go — then I’m pretty supportive. If Tessa wanted to do that, I’m in.”

And it really seems like Tessa wants to do it.

The actor has openly discussed her character being bisexual ever since Waititi’s first go at the Marvel Cinematic Universe, 2017′s “Thor: Ragnarok.”