As Delhi Police went back and forth on whether it had rescued Tahir Hussain during the riots last week, the suspended AAP councillor on Tuesday moved a Delhi court seeking anticipatory bail in the case lodged in connection with alleged killing of Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma. On Tuesday, Delhi Police Additional CP Ajit Singla had said at press conference that Hussain had been rescued, corroborating the statements made by the councillor last week.

“On the intervening night of February 24-25 some people told us that a councillor was stuck and feeling insecure, he was then rescued from the lane,” Singla said. Hours later, the police issued a statement, saying “Tahir Hussain did not require rescuing” “He was named as accused... upon recovery of the body of Shri Ankit Sharma. His house was searched and he was found absconding. Efforts are being made to arrest him,” the statement said, according to NDTV. “A section of media has reported that Tahir Hussain (councillor) was rescued by Delhi Police. The facts are that on night intervening 24/25 Feb 2020 when some public men informed police deployed at Chand bagh that Tahir Hussain was trapped as crowd had surrounded his house, the police verified the same to be incorrect and Tahir Hussain was found available in his house,” the statement said.

Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa: On 26th February when Ankit Sharma's body was found & his family made allegations, Tahir became the main accused. After that Tahir's house was searched & evidence was gathered. Police are conducting raids & trying to arrest him as soon as possible. https://t.co/eWs4qgo5yW — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020