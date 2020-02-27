Delhi Violence: AAP's Tahir Hussain Denies Involvement in IB Staffer's Death, Police Files FIR

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain on Thursday vehemently denied any involvement in the death of Intelligence Bureau employee Ankit Sharma, saying he would cooperate with any official investigation into the matter.

Sharma’s body was found in a drain near his home in Jafrabad on Wednesday. He had been missing since Tuesday.

His father Ravinder Sharma, an assistant sub-inspector with the Delhi Police, has alleged that people associated with Hussain had a role to play in his son’s death.

The Delhi Police has registered a murder case and named Hussain. The Print reports police have called it a case of “targeted murder” and said the AAP councillor will be called in for questioning.

“Around 15-20 people came from Tahir’s building and dragged 5-6 people inside the building. They also fired at other people who tried to save those taken inside the building,” he told ANI.

Hussain told media on Thursday that he was saddened by Ankit’s death. “His family should get justice and I will cooperate with Delhi Police investigation into it.”

Hussain also denied any association with a mob that was allegedly throwing stones and petrol bombs from the terrace of his building.

On Wednesday night, BJP’s Kapil Mishra, who has been accusing of inciting the riots, tweeted an unverified video where he alleged this. BJP national spokesperson Amit Malviya and Delhi spokesperson Harish Khurana were among party leaders who also shared the video. Journalists Rahul Pandita and Anubha Bhosle also shared similar videos, which they said they had received from locals. While news channels have been sharing these videos and other images, they have not been verified by any authority or media organisations yet.

In a video statement shared by AAP’s social media head Ankit Lal late on Wednesday night, Hussain said that he had left his building on Monday itself after a mob tried to attack him and his family.

“I came to know from news reports that I am being blamed for the murder of a man. These are lies and baseless accusations. For our safety, my family and I had moved away from our home on Monday in police presence,” he said.