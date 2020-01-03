Swiggy And Dunzo Want To Be The Everything Store — Minus Risks And Responsibilities

NurPhoto via Getty Images A Swiggy food delivery boy moves with a food order in New Delhi on 15 September 2019 (Photo by Nasir Kachroo/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

AHMEDABAD, Gujarat—A few months ago, food delivery platform Swiggy introduced a concierge service called Swiggy Go in Bengaluru, which will pick up and deliver mostly anything for you. Using this, you could place an order from that mom-and-pop bakery that’s not listed on Swiggy, or have a package delivered from across the city. Even stores have the option to partner with Swiggy. Swiggy Go is a direct competitor to Dunzo, a Google-backed startup that has been offering the same service for over five years. While Dunzo operates only in a handful of Tier-1 cities, Swiggy plans to bring Swiggy Go to over 300 cities this year. The idea is simple and fits comfortably in the busy lives of most people. Once you request a pick-up, a delivery partner reaches the location, grabs the package, which can be anything from a document to medicines from a nearby pharmacy to your laptop charger which you forgot at home, and delivers it at the destination in under an hour. For the latest news and more, follow HuffPost India on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our newsletter. It’s the kind of behaviour that has become increasingly mainstream in countries such as Indonesia and China, where convenience and time saved have gradually taken precedence over the actual cost—courtesy of apps such as GoJek and Grab. But what happens if your Dunzo or Swiggy executive can’t make the delivery? Maybe there were some insurance documents you needed to send across the city in a rush, and instead, they were lost. Or maybe you needed to send across something fragile, and it fell and was smashed to pieces. That’s where things become complicated. It turns out that these apps don’t really have a solution or protection for such problems, leaving it to the customer to take action—which could even be as extreme as filing an FIR against the delivery person. On a food-delivery app, when your order isn’t delivered or is damaged in transit, you can claim a full refund. Likewise, when a cab driver misbehaves or wrongly takes you through a longer route, you can get your money back. The process may be complicated but there exists some way for the customer to be compensated. But even this minimal level of responsibility is missing in services such as Dunzo or Swiggy Go, which don’t take on any liability—like other companies in the gig economy, their delivery persons are not considered employees but ‘partners’. This lack of safeguards—which both hurts customers and more significantly, further marginalises economically vulnerable employees—is what makes it easier for tech companies to ‘disrupt’ existing services.

Dunzo spells it out clearly in its Terms and Conditions: “You hereby agree that Dunzo shall not be liable for any conduct or misbehaviour or actions of Delivery Partner with respect to any transactions initiated on the Platform. Further, You agree that Dunzo has no control over the Items provided to You by the Merchants and therefore, Dunzo shall not incur any liability with respect to such Items.” What happens when things go wrong? A couple of weeks ago, when Srishti Bhardwaj, a New Delhi-based photographer, dispatched a hard drive through Dunzo to her friend, the delivery executive disappeared with the package. Hours after going back-and-forth with the customer support centre, Bhardwaj took the matter in her hands and told the delivery executive that she would file an FIR. Later that night, he dropped the hard drive on her doorstep. Others aren’t that lucky. Bengaluru resident Gautam [last name withheld on request] ended up losing an important document and said Dunzo still hasn’t been able to trace the rider. R. Choudhary, a bakery owner in Mumbai, often turned to Dunzo for picking up cakes from the franchise’s factory outlet. However, a month ago, she began looking for alternative methods as riders had spoiled her deliveries way too many times and Dunzo didn’t come to her rescue even once. For Choudhary, the final nail in the coffin was during her last Dunzo order. When a delivery person learned the package contained a personalised cake, she said, he asked for an additional Rs 100 for the delivery, without giving any explanation. Other customers we spoke to also said they had faced this particular issue.

“Dunzo doesn’t have any number. When I contacted them through Twitter, they said they are just providing the service. They don’t get involved between the customer and delivery partner,” she said. Online, Dunzo’s support channels have been flooded with complaints from angry customers. Both its, and Swiggy’s, rating on consumer review platform MouthShut are 1.7 (out of 5). “Dunzo is an intermediary that connects users with the nearest available delivery partner to facilitate the movement of goods across a city. In situations where the partner is guilty of behavior like theft, Dunzo immediately suspends the Partner from the platform while it investigates,” a Dunzo spokesperson said over email. Employees are the most vulnerable To bring more riders on board quickly at the beginning, most start-ups barely have a vetting process and a frail set of guidelines. A third-party Dunzo recruiter from Chennai told HuffPost India that even though documents such as an Aadhaar card and PAN card are technically required, he didn’t insist on riders providing these if an area had heavy demand and was running low on riders. Acting as a backbone to intermediary services such as Dunzo is Section 79 of the Information Technology Act, 2000 and the Information Technology (Intermediaries guidelines) Rules, 2011. The law allows these companies to play the middleman role and technically exempts them in an event of any dispute. It is what other companies including Uber and Ola have cited when under fire. However, none of them have been able to successfully use it as a defence for the actions of their so-called partners in court so far.

“The Intermediaries liabilities law is a poor excuse to hide behind in these cases where the third party does default on its services. The Act was instituted not to escape culpability and responsibility for chain of action but to in fact protect intermediaries from the actions of the unintended populations. Any company hiding behind the law while harming their customers and employers is eventually going to face a backlash and boycott as we have seen in many recent instances,” said Nishant Shah, Vice President Research at ArtEZ University of the Arts, the Netherlands. Shah, who was earlier director, research, of the Centre for Internet and Society, added that the pressures of the gig economy highlight the pitiable plight of their employees, who aren’t protected by adequate labour rights and reforms. “Technology does not exist in a vacuum and radical reform of jobs in tech is going to work only with radical reform of the entire labour sector. That being said, the one thing that can happen, and is possible, is to hold these tech companies socially and globally accountable,” added Shah. As they rush to ratchet up their valuations, these startups have largely overlooked what arguably their entire business model rests on — delivery partners. Over the years, startups and companies such as Swiggy and Amazon have spent most of their time building an extensive and reliable fleet of delivery boys. But once they built the foundation, they began to scale back on the incentives those riders were promised when they first signed up, often forcing them to adopt dire methods — like asking for an additional Rs 100 fee in the case of Choudhary, or forging bills to ask for more money at the time of delivery.

There’s an urgent need for a refreshed intermediary law ― similar to what the Indian Postal service adheres to — that holds these companies accountable and not leave the user stranded.