Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death Case: Supreme Court Orders CBI probe

NEW DELHI — The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the transfer of an FIR, lodged at Patna against actress Rhea Chakraborty and others for allegedly abetting the suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, to the CBI.

The apex court said that Bihar government is competent to transfer the case to the CBI for investigation.

A bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy said that FIR registered by the Bihar Police on the complaint of Rajput’s father Krishna Kishore Singh is correct and the reference to the CBI is lawful.

The top court delivered its verdict on a plea by Chakraborty who had sought transfer of the FIR lodged against her at Patna to Mumbai.

The Centre had earlier informed the top court that it has accepted the recommendation of the Bihar government for a CBI probe into the FIR lodged at Patna by Rajput’s father, who has accused Chakraborty and six others of various offences including abetment of suicide.

While pronouncing the verdict, the bench said that if any other case is registered regarding Rajput’s death, the same shall be probed by the CBI only.

It said that jurisdiction of Mumbai Police, which is conducting probe under section 174 of the CrPC which deals with procedure to be followed in cases of unnatural death and suicide, is limited.