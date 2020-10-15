Sushant Singh Rajput's Friend Sends Legal Notice To Arnab Goswami, Republic TV, Seeks Rs 200 Crore In Damages

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Sandeep Kumar Ssingh on Wednesday sent a legal notice to Republic TV and its editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami.

LiveLaw reports that Singh has sought Rs 200 crore in damages and asked for n apology for Goswami’s ‘vexatious and frivolous’ allegations.

Ssingh has also asked for the removal of all the ‘malicious footage and articles’ against him telecast/published by the channel.

Ssingh is the producer of the Narendra Modi biopic released last year, starring Viveik Oberoi.

In his legal notice, Ssingh alleged that an official from the news channel had told him that news would be aired against him unless he agreed to “financially benefit the channel”, Bar&Bench reported.

He says the channel went on to carry slanderous reports against him.

Ssingh also alleged that from August 22 to August 24, correspondents from the channel had tried to enter his residence and harassed “security guards” and “domestic helpers”, according to Bar&Bench’s report.