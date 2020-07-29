Sushant Singh Rajput's Father Files Complaint Against Rhea Chakraborty, Family

Hindustan Times via Getty Images Actor Sushant Singh Rajput during an interview, on January 28, 2013 in Mumbai.

PATNA — Sushant Singh Rajput’s father has lodged a police complaint against Rhea Chakraborty and six others, including her family members, accusing them of abetting the actor’s suicide. Krishna Kumar Singh (74), a resident of Rajiv Nagar locality in Patna, had maintained silence over the death of his 34-year-old son on June 14. An FIR was lodged on the basis of the bereaved father’s complaint on July 25 under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including those pertaining to abetment of suicide and fraud, Inspector General of Police, Patna Zone, Sanjay Singh told PTI. The IGP said a four-member team has left for Mumbai to investigate the charges levelled by the complainant.

After Rajput’s death, Chakraborty had requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Twitter seeking a CBI probe. “I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry. I only want to understand what pressures prompted Sushant to take this step,” she wrote. Mumbai police is already probing the alleged suicide case, and has questioned several Bollywood bigwigs including filmmakers Mahesh Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Rhea Chakraborty has also recorded her statement. The case has been lodged under various sections of IPC including 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 306 (abetment of suicide). In his complaint, Rajput’s father also sought to invoke the provisions of the Mental Health Care Act, alleging that the “machinations” of Chakraborty and her family members had caused his son to crack up, despite a successful career in films, and ultimately drove him to suicide. Singh has accused Chakraborty, a budding TV and film actress, of having befriended Rajput in May, 2019 with a clear intent to use his good contacts for the advancement of her own career.