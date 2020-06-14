Hindustan Times via Getty Images MUMBAI, INDIA - JANUARY 28: Indian actor Sushant Singh Rajput poses during a profile shoot, on January 28, 2013 in Mumbai, India. (Photo by Vidya Subramanian /Hindustan Times)

(If you or someone you know needs help, the International Association for Suicide Prevention has a list of resources here. You can also find a list of state-specific helplines on the Aasra website.)

Actor Sushant Singh Rajpur, known for films such as Kai Po Che, Chhichhore, Kedarnath, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story died by suicide at his Bandra home, police confirmed to Times Now. More details are awaited

The actor was 34.

Having made his debut in television with the popular show, Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil (2008), but it was his award-winning performance in Zee TV’s Pavitra Rishta (2009–11). He then made his debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kai Po Che which was both, a critical and commercial success.

The actor’s last release was Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore and he was awaiting the release of Mukesh Chhabra’s Dil Bechara, a remake of The Fault in Our Stars.

Incidentally, the actor’s former manager, Disha Salian, too died last week after slipping from a Malad highrise.