(If you or someone you know needs help, the International Association for Suicide Prevention has a list of resources here. You can also find a list of state-specific helplines on the Aasra website.)
Actor Sushant Singh Rajpur, known for films such as Kai Po Che, Chhichhore, Kedarnath, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story died by suicide at his Bandra home, police confirmed to Times Now. More details are awaited
The actor was 34.
Having made his debut in television with the popular show, Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil (2008), but it was his award-winning performance in Zee TV’s Pavitra Rishta (2009–11). He then made his debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kai Po Che which was both, a critical and commercial success.
The actor’s last release was Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore and he was awaiting the release of Mukesh Chhabra’s Dil Bechara, a remake of The Fault in Our Stars.
Incidentally, the actor’s former manager, Disha Salian, too died last week after slipping from a Malad highrise.
Here’s a long interview of the actor that we published in September 2019 after the success of Chhichhore.