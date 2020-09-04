Sushant Singh Rajput Case: TV News Has ‘Nagin Serial’ Syndrome, Says Media Expert

Most TV news channels in India can never be accused of subtlety or restraint in their coverage of sensitive issues. But even by those low standards, the coverage of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has been particularly shocking, with some channels airing problematic opinions on mental health and proudly conducting a media trial of actress Rhea Chakraborty even as the case is still being investigated. Chakraborty’s private WhatsApp chats have been revealed and analysed to draw absurd conclusions, a food delivery person allegedly going to her flat was grilled by mediapersons and her building’s guard said he was attacked by the media. She has been called a gold-digger, accused of performing black magic on Rajput and even termed as a zeher ki gudiya. Reporters have entered Rajput’s house to show the room his body was found in and splashed “never-seen-before” pictures of his dead body on TV screens. The coverage of the case has been called a “new low” or the “lowest of the low” for some news channels. Shashwati Goswami, a professor at the New Delhi-based journalism college Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), told HuffPost India in an email interview that television channels have no business raising the issue incessantly, especially since a CBI investigation is going on. “It seems they have no faith in the Indian investigative agencies as well as the judiciary. But this way, the TV news has been successful in distracting people from far more pressing issues,” said Goswami, who teaches radio journalism and development journalism at IIMC. She also underlined the importance of investing in ground reporting. “The dying breed of reporters is urgently required to be revived for the health of the media. They are the ones who show the mirror to society. Without them, news (television) has become just mindless debates where twenty people share a screen and indulge in a competition of shouting down each other. The loss is not for the media alone, it is a loss for ideals of democracy,” she said.

1. In July, Nepal stopped airing some Indian news channels because they were broadcasting “objectionable” content against PM KP Sharma Oli. TV channels have regularly resorted to sensationalism while reporting on China and Pakistan as well. Should Indian media be more responsible when covering international issues? How do they affect the country’s bilateral relations?

It is not the question of only reporting on China and Pakistan, TV news ideally should never indulge in sensationalism, whatever be the topic. Of course I am referring to the private television news channel here, let me make it clear. News does not remain ‘news’ when it is sensationalised. But the revenue model that the television industry follows makes them hanker after TRPs. More eyeballs, more revenue. Bilateral relations cannot be destroyed or constructed by TV news alone. It is a far more complex issue than just TV news. The problem with TV news is that they can fuel the deterioration/betterment of bilateral relations by manufacturing issues. 2. The media coverage of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has been virulent even by normal standards. From interrogating entirely unconnected bystanders to obsessing over private WhatsApp conversations, many channels have been carrying out a full-scale media trial with impunity. What are the effects of this on India’s media ecosystem?

We have already seen the effect of the insensitive media trial on the Aarushi Talwar murder case. The same is happening in this case too. It is unfortunate. 3. Some TV channels have also begun showing disturbing visuals — the scene of Sridevi's death was recreated by some and a channel took a tour of Sushant Singh Rajput's house to show the room his body was found in. What effect do these visuals have on viewers and should they be monitored? This is a distraction tactic of the media as I have already mentioned. They divert the attention of the viewers from serious issues prevalent in the society and focus on issues which actually matter to very few people. Having said that, this disrespect that they show towards the people who have lost their own is very disturbing. They make a mockery of the loss. It is a sad state of news television (should they rather be called entertainment television? I wonder!). I prefer to refer to this syndrome as a "Nagin serial" syndrome. The television channels have a very poor impression of the viewers. Therefore, they create a population who belongs to the "gallery" and play to them. At the end of the day, television is an industry and TRP is the way they generate resources as I have mentioned and we all know. There are mechanisms of monitoring the television media, which is self-regulatory under the National Broadcasters Association. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting too has an Electronic Media Monitoring Centre (EMMC).