PUNIT PARANJPE via Getty Images Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty arrives at the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office for enquiry regarding Sushant Singh Rajput case, in Mumbai on September 6, 2020.

The BJP’s art and culture wing in Bihar has released posters seeking ‘justice for Sushant Singh Rajput’ even as actress Rhea Chakraborty is being questioned by central agencies in the case related to the death of the actor. Chakraborty was mobbed by journalists and camera crew of TV news channels as she was escorted by police personnel to the entrance of the Narcotics Control Bureau in Mumbai to be questioned by the agency. An NCB team visited her home early morning to serve summons to her for joining the probe, officials said.

This is horrible! Physically assaulting someone en route to being questioned by the authorities! Just what questions do TV guys think they r putting to #RheaChakraborthy that she may be able to answer in this mob???!! https://t.co/Rvz1BWfG6c — Nistula Hebbar (@nistula) September 6, 2020

What is this behaviour by camera crew? Why can’t they stand behind a barricade like humans ? https://t.co/ZQiQjT4Rxd — Faye DSouza (@fayedsouza) September 6, 2020

Am ashamed to be a part of this fraternity https://t.co/6LISBKHj4K — Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) September 6, 2020

The agency said wanted to question Rhea with her brother Showik, Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant, a member of the actor’s personal staff, to ascertain their individual roles in an alleged drug racket. Rhea, in interviews given to multiple TV news channels, has said that she has never consumed drugs herself. She, however, claimed that the late actor used to consume marijuana. The NCB, over the last two days, has arrested Showik, Miranda (33) and Sawant in this case.