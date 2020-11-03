MUMBAI — Mumbai police have told the Bombay High Court that they were duty-bound to register an FIR against late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters as the complaint lodged against them by actress Rhea Chakraborty “disclosed commission of offence”.

The city police on Monday filed an affidavit in the HC seeking dismissal of the petition filed by Rajput’s sisters - Priyanka Singh and Meetu Singh - to quash the FIR lodged against them for alleged forgery and fabrication of a medical prescription for their brother.

The case was lodged against them by Bandra police here in September after receiving a complaint from Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

The affidavit filed by Bandra police’s senior inspector Nikhil Kapse refuted the allegations that the police were damaging the reputation of the petitioners or any deceased person.

By registering the FIR against Rajput’s sisters, the police were not trying to “influence or derail” the probe being carried out by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the affidavit said.

“The FIR (against Priyanka and Meetu) was registered based on the information provided by the first informant (Chakraborty) disclosing commission of offence,” it said.