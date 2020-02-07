The Supreme Court on Friday declined to pass orders on a plea seeking the removal of protesters from Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh and posted it for hearing on Monday, February 10.

The petitioner raised the issue of traffic and the elections to be held on Saturday.

“That is exactly why we are saying ‘come on Monday’. Why should we influence it (the election)? We understand the problem and we have to see how to resolve it. We will take it up on Monday. We will be in a better position by then,” the bench said, NDTV quoted.