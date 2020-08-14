SC Holding Prashant Bhushan Guilty Will Discourage Lawyers From Speaking Out: Sanjay Hegde

NEW DELHI—The Supreme Court judgment holding well-known public interest lawyer Prashant Bhushan guilty of contempt of court will discourage lawyers from being outspoken and this cannot lead to a strong court, Senior Advocate Sanjay Hegde told HuffPost India.

“The judgment in Prashant Bhushan, will discourage lawyers from being outspoken. A silenced bar cannot lead to a strong court,” said Hegde on Friday afternoon.

Hegde, himself a reputed Senior Advocate with a strong record of engagement in public interest issues, was candid in his assessment of the SC’s controversial judgment in his statement to this reporter.

“Prashant Bhushan joins the ranks of EMS Namboodiripad and Arundhati Roy in having been convicted by the Supreme Court on a charge of contempt. The judgment will add to textbooks on Contempt, but will leave most readers wondering whether it does anything to restore the authority of the court in the eyes of the public,” Hegde said.

Bhushan has been held guilty of contempt for two of his tweets criticising what he considers to be the record of the top court and Chief Justices during the past six years.