Supreme Court Order On Migrant Workers: No Fare Should Be Charged For Travel

Hindustan Times via Getty Images Migrants wait to be thermal screened at Majitha road bypass before being ferried to the railway station to board Shramik Special trains on May 27, 2020 in Amritsar.

NEW DELHI — The Supreme Court on Thursday directed that no fare for travel either by train or bus be charged from the migrant workers stranded across the country and they be provided food and water.

The apex court, which passed interim directions, said all migrant workers who are stranded at various places shall be provided food by concerned states and Union Territories (UTs) at places which shall be publicised and notified to them for the period they are waiting for their turn to board a train or a bus.

A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan said that the originating state shall provide meals and water at the station and during the journey while the Railways would provide the same to the migrant workers.

It said that food and water be also provided to them for travel in buses.