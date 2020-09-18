'A Particular Community Cannot Be Targeted': Justice Chandrachud On Sudarshan TV Show

The Supreme Court on Friday adjourned the hearing in the Sudarshan TV case till 21 September. The court was hearing a plea against the series which targeted members of the Muslim community who join India’s civil services.

During the hearing on Friday, Justice DY Chandrachud said that the issue is the show implicates a whole community as taking over the civil services.

“You want to say that Muslims joining civil services is a part of a deep rooted conspiracy. Can the media be allowed to target whole sets of communities?” he asked, according to Bar and Bench.

Justice Chandrachud asked senior advocate Shyam Divan, who was appearing for Sudarshan TV, what will be done to assuage the court’s concerns if the broadcast is allowed.

It had restrained the channel on Tuesday from telecasting the the next segment of the show, saying that the intent of the episodes prima facie appeared to vilify the Muslim community.

“Let a message go to media that a particular community cannot be targeted. We have to look after a nation of the future which is cohesive and diverse. We recognise national security but we need to respective individual respect too,” Bar and Bench quotes Justice Chandrachud as saying.