Harsh Mander Also Made Hate Speech, Solicitor General Claims At SC Hearing On FIR Against Kapil Mishra

Anushree Fadnavis / Reuters Television journalists are seen outside the premises of the Supreme Court in New Delhi.

The Solicitor General claimed inflammatory speeches had been made on “both sides” during a Supreme Court hearing on registration of FIRs against BJP leaders for their purported hate speeches which victims said sparked riots in northeast Delhi last week.

The SC bench, comprising CJI SA Bobde and Justices BR Gavai and Surya Kant, refused to hear Harsh Mander’s petition after the Centre brought to its notice alleged hate speeches made by Mander.

SG Tushar Mehta read out transcripts of his reported speech at Jamia where he said there was no trust left in the courts and that ultimate justice had to be on the streets.

The top court said the matters pertaining to the riots will be listed before the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court on March 6, Friday, while the SC will hear the matter concerning the alleged speech by Mander on the same day, Bar&Bench reported.

The bench was hearing a plea seeking lodging of FIRs against BJP leaders ― Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma, Kapil Mishra and Abhay Verma ― for hate speeches. At least 46 people have died and more than 200 were injured during the riots that broke out on February 23.