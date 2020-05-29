West Bengal Minister Sujit Bose Tests Positive For Covid-19 As State Sees Highest One-Day Spike With New 344 Cases

DIPTENDU DUTTA via Getty Images An airport employee wearing a face shield checks the body temperature of a passenger at Bagdogra airport on the outskirts of Siliguri on May 28, 2020.

West Bengal on Thursday saw the biggest spike of Covid-19 positive patients in a single day with 344 fresh cases.

The total number of cases in the state is now at 4,536, according to the daily bulletin issued by the state government.

Among those who tested positive was state fire services minister and TMC leader Sujit Bose.

Even as coronavirus cases continued to increase in the state, the government on Thursday said government-aided schools will likely re-open after June 30 and students will be asked to attend classes on alternate days.

Highest spike in Covid-19 cases

Active cases in West Bengal on Thursday rose to 2,573 after 344 people tested positive for Covid-19 — the highest spike in a day in West Bengal so far.

Biggest single day spike

Six more people died of Covid-19 in the state and the government put the death toll at 223. The death toll put out by the West Bengal government does not count the 72 deaths of Covid-19 positive patients, who they said had died of “co-morbidities”.

The Union health ministry, however, counts the 72 deaths in Bengal’s death toll and has put the death toll at 295.

West Bengal has the fourth highest death toll among all states after Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Delhi.