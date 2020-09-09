BJP Leader Subramanian Swamy Says His Own Party’s Trolls Are Out To Get Him

He tweeted that if the party’s IT cell head Amit Malviya is not removed from his post by Thursday, he will “have to defend” himself.

After accusing the BJP IT cell of putting out “fake ID tweets” to personally attack him, Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Wednesday gave an ultimatum to his own party.

By tomorrow If Malaviya is not removed from BJP IT cell (which is my five villages compromise proposal to Nadda) it means the party brass does not want to defend me. Since there is no forum in the party where I can ask for cadre opinion, hence I will have to defend myself.

Swamy’s statements have often been at odds with his party’s stand. While the government recently defended its move to hold the NEET and JEE exams during the pandemic despite protests from students, Swamy urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to postpone the entrance exams till after Diwali.

Earlier this week, before his ultimatum to the BJP, Swamy had tweeted that the IT cell “has gone rogue”. The BJP’s IT cell, headed by Malviya, has often been accused of targeting social media users and spreading fake news.

Swamy accused the IT cell members of putting out “fake ID tweets” and making personal attacks against him. Swamy also warned that he cannot be held responsible if his followers make “counter personal attacks”.

Much like the BJP’s IT cell, Swamy has his own set of dedicated followers — whom he calls PTs or ‘Patriotic Tweeple’ — who are quick to defend him and speak up on his behalf, according to The Print. A Scroll report from 2016 had said that Swamy’s ‘PTs’ spend most of their time attacking the leader’s opponents or trying to decipher his tweets.