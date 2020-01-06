Solidarity With JNU: Students Across India Protest Against Violent Attack At Varsity

Umar Khalid/Twitter Protest at Gateway of India, Mumbai

Students across various cities and educational institutions of the country staged protests and vigils against the violent attack on students and teachers at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday night. At Mumbai’s Gateway of India, over 200 people, many of them students, gathered in what Mumbai Mirror called a “spontaneous reaction” to the violence wrought at JNU.

Mumbai: Students continue to protest outside Gateway of India against yesterday's violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). #Maharashtrahttps://t.co/6uNb1f9iZRpic.twitter.com/6p2sikQLgl — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2020

Mirror reported that students of IIT, Bombay and Tata Institute of Social Sciences gathered on their respective campuses to show solidarity with JNU students.

Peaceful protest by students of IIT Bombay against violence in #JNU tonight ... pic.twitter.com/je5tiGDKrl — Supriya Bhardwaj (@Supriya23bh) January 5, 2020

Read: ABVP Behind Brutal Well-Planned Attack On Students, JNU Victims Say AMU Protests were held at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) late on Sunday night against violence at the JNU. A spokesperson of protesting students said that a march was held in the night to express solidarity with the JNU students. The students took out a peaceful candlelight march inside the varsity premises, Indian Express reported. In a statement, the AMU Teachers’ Association (AMUTA) condemned the violence. AMUTA secretary Najmul Islam urged the Chief Justice of India to take suo motu cognisance of the “unprecedented situation arising from Sunday’s assault on JNU students and teachers”. Jamia Jamia students protested outside the Delhi Police headquarters on Sunday night.

WATCH: Jamia Students protest outside the Delhi Police headquarters!



“Delhi Police de Aazadi.” #JamiaWithJNUpic.twitter.com/5uDSAcgo45 — Prashant Kumar (@scribe_prashant) January 5, 2020

The Jamia Teachers Association called the attack on JNU a “brazen attempt by the administration to terrorise the students and teachers” and accused them of collaborating with the assailants. “The JTA unequivocally condemns the violence unleashed on the students and teachers of JNU by armed goons. The violence that has gone on now for two days and continued unabated for several hours today is a brazen attempt by the administration to terrorise the students and teachers who have bravely put up an unwavering fight to defend the university. It is sad to know that JNU was sealed even as goons ransacked the campus with an intention to kill students and teachers,” it said in a statement, NDTV quoted. Read: Modi Govt Ministers, Opposition Leaders React To Violence At JNU FTII Students of the Film & Television Institute of India (FTII) staged a protest condemning the JNU attack on Sunday night. They held a demonstration outside the gate of the premier film institute, holding banners with the message “FTII stands with JNU, condemns the violence of ABVP Goons”, PTI reported. NLU, Bengaluru At National Law University, Bengaluru held a silent protest and lit candles in solidarity with JNU. According to The NewsMinute, a protest is scheduled at 4pm on Monday at the city’s Town Hall.

National Law University Bengaluru in solidarity with #JNUpic.twitter.com/W90qMlfbDt — Ramprasad (@ramprasadp20) January 5, 2020

Jadavpur