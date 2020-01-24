Street Dancer 3D Review: Just Watch TikTok Instead

There’s no easy way to say this: instead of bothering with a script, director Remo D’Souza (A Flying Jatt, Race 3) and his writer Tushar Hiranandani should have just collated a bunch of TikTok videos and strung them together.

Because Street Dancer 3D is an alarmingly moronic film.

Varun Dhawan (Sehej) and Shraddha Kapoor (Inayat) play dancers who live in London but have their roots in India and Pakistan respectively. They get into violent battles (there’s a scene where Kapoor stabs a fork on Dhawan’s butt), waste a whole lot of food in a bar they patronise and generally live the shabby-chic life until Kapoor sees… poor people.

She’s so moved by their plight that her life changes. In one scene she is throwing donuts at a dude’s face, next thing you know, she creepily stares at homeless people eating leftovers. In fact, after watching them, she goes home and says, “Aaj main pet bhar ke khaoongi.”

I’m not making this up—there are unbearable scenes where the camera zooms in on homeless people as they devour leftovers. It’s the kind of clueless exploitation which is embarrassing and discomforting to watch.